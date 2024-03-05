Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HWBK opened at $20.88 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $219,836 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.