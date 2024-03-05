HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.16 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

