Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.