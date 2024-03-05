Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.69.

Shares of BIDU opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. Baidu has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

