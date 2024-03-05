Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

