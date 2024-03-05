Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.