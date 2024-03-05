Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

CPT opened at $96.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.