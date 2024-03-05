JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $100.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.45.

COO opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

