BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.