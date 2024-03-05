Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

