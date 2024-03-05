James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

JRVR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

