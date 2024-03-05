NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.69.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. NetApp has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

