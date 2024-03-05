ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $14.96 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

