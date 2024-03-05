Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Park City Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

