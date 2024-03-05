PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

