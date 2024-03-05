Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.