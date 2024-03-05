JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $11.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

