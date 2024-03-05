TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $102.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

