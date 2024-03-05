Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $214.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

