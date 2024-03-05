Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

