Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

