Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $260.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.25. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

