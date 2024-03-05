HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday.

STTK stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

