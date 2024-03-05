Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

PR opened at $15.57 on Friday. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.