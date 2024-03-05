Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

RGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,500. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 28.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 435,262 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

