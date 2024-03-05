uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

QURE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

