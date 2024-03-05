RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

RDNT stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,340.83 and a beta of 1.66. RadNet has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

