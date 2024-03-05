StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

