Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $80.11

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 226.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,075 shares of company stock worth $5,941,951 in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.