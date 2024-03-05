Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Price Target at $219.00

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.
AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.
In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
