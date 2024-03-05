Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $85.00

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $70.45 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $106.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

