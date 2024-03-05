WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Receives Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.75.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$221.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.49. The company has a market cap of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$164.32 and a 52 week high of C$223.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

