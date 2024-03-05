WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$210.00 to C$245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$236.75.

WSP opened at C$221.87 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

