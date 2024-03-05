StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.26.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.