StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.03 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.