Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

