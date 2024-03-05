StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

