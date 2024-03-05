Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

