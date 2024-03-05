Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) versus Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Financial Review

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42% Exscientia -593.98% -32.95% -24.17%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 139.03%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Exscientia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Exscientia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.52 Exscientia $32.90 million 22.08 -$146.85 million ($1.44) -4.17

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

