Analyzing Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) & Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM)

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clariant and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clariant N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Clariant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Clariant pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of 6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.5%. Clariant pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arcadium Lithium pays out 379.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Clariant and Arcadium Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clariant N/A N/A N/A $0.47 27.63 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 0.82 $283.97 million 1.58 3.47

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Clariant. Arcadium Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clariant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clariant and Arcadium Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clariant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcadium Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats Clariant on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents. The Catalysis segment provides catalyst products for use as ammonia cracking, ammonia, custom catalysts, ethylene and derivatives, fischer-tropsch, fuel cell, fuel upgrading, gas processing, hydrogen, hydrogenation, liquid hydrogen carrier, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon methanol, methanol, methanol-to-propylene, off-gas treatment, olefins purification, on-purpose propylene, oxidation, polypropylene, refinery stream purification, styrene, zeolite powders, biocatalysis, cellulosic ethanol, cellulosic sugars, low-carbon advanced biofuels, and residue-derived biochemical intermediates. The Natural Resources segment provides chemicals for oil, gas, mining, and refinery industries; services for oil and gas industries; emulsifiers for explosives, as well as cold-flow additive applications for middle distillates in refineries; mineral-based specialty products for bio- and renewable fuel purification, BTX catalysts, cargo and device protection, cat litter, chemical recycling, civil engineering, clay specialties, detergent additives, edible oil purification, feed additives, foundry additives, kerosene and jet fuel purification, paper additives, PVC stabilizers, and wastewater treatment applications; and flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in acid scavengers, antioxidiants, antistatic agents, halogen-free flame retardants, heat stabilizers, hot-melt adhesives, light stabilizers, lubricants, processing aids, processing stabilizers, release agents, slip control agents, and surface modifiers. Clariant AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing. The company's operating resources located in Argentina and Australia and downstream conversion assets in the United States, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

