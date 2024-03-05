Head to Head Review: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 15.20% 8.14% 0.83% Dime Community Bancshares 14.89% 9.85% 0.78%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares OptimumBank and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.40 $4.02 million $0.76 5.79 Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 1.05 $96.09 million $2.29 7.64

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.