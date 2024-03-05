United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

