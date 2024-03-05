Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $50.04

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.04.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,271 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

