Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after buying an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after acquiring an additional 846,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

