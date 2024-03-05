Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $141.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

