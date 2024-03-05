Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David E. Farnsworth bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,197.03. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,699.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

