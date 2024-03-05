Hilton Grand Vacations’ (HGV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

