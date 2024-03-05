Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $37.82 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 125,780 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

