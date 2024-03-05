VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

