Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.